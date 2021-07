Arcade1Up’s Infinity Game Table, initially revealed through a Kickstarter campaign last year, is essentially a large tablet/table that can store and play a number of board games and other applications with a strong focus on classic Hasbro titles like Monopoly, Battleship, Scrabble, and more. It is by no means infinite at the time being, but the company’s intention to launch with over 40 games available right out of the packaging is admirable regardless, given that pre-orders are set to begin at Best Buy on July 17th. Other games like Pandemic and Ticket to Ride will be purchasable via the device, but it’s unclear for exactly how much.