Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

‘Touchless’ Is Matt Evans’ Gorgeous, Transcendent Meditation on Grief

By Chris Ingalls
PopMatters
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn his fascinating 2020 album New Topographics, Matt Evans seemed playful and curious. An album rooted in skittering percussion and found sounds, it brimmed with positivity and possibility. For touchless, Evans takes a decidedly different approach, resulting in an album of a completely different mood, but no less astonishing in its concept and execution.

www.popmatters.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Evans
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pianos#Art#Bandcamp#Yamaha#Casio#Iphone
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Biking
News Break
Arts
News Break
Meditation
News Break
Music
Related
Theater & Dancedance.nyc

Table of Silence Meditation Variations

In solidarity, we dedicate Buglisi Dance Theatre's Table of Silence Project Meditation Variation to Global Healing and Peace. On Buglisi Dance Theatre's YouTube channel (up for 48 hours). Direct Link to 6/27 meditation. Buglisi Dance Theatre and the world community of Table of Silence Project dance artists invite you to...
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

A Grief Observed

Lewis writes with such brilliant clarity about loss. In fact, he originally published under a pseudonym because he's so searingly honest about grief in these pages; he didn't wish to be identified as the author until after his death. From the publisher: "A classic work on grief, A Grief Observed is C.S. Lewis’s honest reflection on the fundamental issues of life, death, and faith in the midst of loss. Written after his wife's tragic death as a way of surviving the 'mad midnight moments,' A Grief Observed an unflinchingly truthful account of how loss can lead even a stalwart believer to lose all sense of meaning in the universe, and the inspirational tale of how he can possibly regain his bearings." Read this paired with another classic of Lewis's canon: The Problem of Pain, written twenty years before his personal experience recounted in A Grief Observed. You could say that The Problem of Pain is the theory of pain. A Grief Observed is the reality.
MusicPopMatters

Typical Sisters Show Off an Irreverent Swagger on the Delightful ‘Love Beam’

The first two albums from Typical Sisters – their self-titled release from 2016 and Hungry Ghost from 2019 – showed a trio maneuvering through masterful compositions and well-oiled improvisation with the ease of seasoned veterans. It certainly didn’t hurt that their style embraced a light quirkiness, refreshing from a lot of the usual sweaty, furrowed-brow style of some of their overly serious contemporaries. Much of the trio’s freeform eclecticism stems from their collective resumes: guitarist Gregory Uhlmann has performed with the likes of Perfume Genius, Fell Runner, and Josh Johnson, while bassist Clark Sommers has worked with Kurt Elling, Ba(SH), and Lens, and drummer Matt Carroll’s CV includes collaboration with Ohmme, V. V. Lightbody, and Rooms. This is a band brimming with experience and a willingness to try just about anything.
ReligionHigh Plains Journal

Meditation

Those who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength, they shall mount up with wings like eagles, they shall run and not be weary, they shall walk and not faint.—Isaiah 40:31 (NRSV) Last week I watched what seemed to be a lizard party in my backyard. Lizards were everywhere—climbing...
MusicPopMatters

‘Irresistible Bliss’ at 25: Personal Friction Couldn’t Dampen the Musical Chemistry of Soul Coughing

Soul Coughing probably shouldn’t have lasted nearly a decade. They formed in the early 1990s when singer-songwriter Mike Doughty—then working as a doorman at venerable New York City club, the Knitting Factory—recruited a trio of musicians to join him for a one-off gig. Unlike Doughty, bassist Sebastian Steinberg, drummer Yuval Gabay, and keyboardist/sampler Mark De Gli Antoni were all accomplished players with years of experience around New York. Likewise, they were each in their 30s when the band began, whereas Doughty was only in his early 20s. To hear Doughty tell it in his memoir, The Book of Drugs, the relationship between him and the other three was always strained at best (and at worst, downright toxic).
Relationshipskicks96.com

Gwen Stefani Shares First Full Family Photo From Her Wedding

Thank you Gwen for sharing all these wedding pictures! We now have our first look at the Blake Shelton family. On Wednesday morning (July 7) Gwen posted another stunning photo from her weekend wedding to Blake Shelton. It's an official family photo, with her boys looking sharp in suits. Stefani...
Musicthebeatdfw.com

5 Black Musicians That Redefined Rock Music Over The Past Five Decades

Black Music Month is our focus for the month of June, bringing the BAW readers introspective features that show you all aspects of music made by our creative people. While we know hip-hop, R&B and even pop music at times can be the main genres of Black musicians, you’d be surprised how influential we’ve been in the realms of rock as well.
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Katie Couric, 64, Stuns In Strapless Pink Dress At Daughter Ellie’s Wedding — Photo

Katie Couric looked absolutely incredible at her daughter Ellie’s wedding when she rocked a strapless pink dress!. It was a night to remember for Katie Couric, 64, whose daughter, Ellie Monahan married Mark Dobrosky in New York over the weekend. The mother of the bride looked fabulous when she donned a strapless pink dress that was custom-made for her by Marchesa. She donned the strapless bubblegum pink gown which had a fitted, ruched bodice that was completely covered in gorgeous white and green embroidered flowers. Her waist was cinched in while the skirt flowed out into a pleated skirt that was flared at the bottom.
WorldAOL Corp

Caitlyn Loane, Rising Australian TikTok Star, Dead at 19

Family and friends of young Australian TikTok star Caitlyn Loane are in mourning over her untimely death at age 19. Caitlyn's father confirmed the news of his daughter's death in a statement to The Mercuryon Thursday. "She was a lovely, crazy young woman who was an invaluable member of our...
MusicPosted by
Amomama

Patti Labelle’s Two Granddaughters Are Her Mini-Mes Posing in Matching Floral T-shirts & Jeans in New Pic

At 77, multi-talented singer Patti LaBelle is a lovely grandmother to two adorable girls, Gia and Leyla. The icon constantly swoons over her grandkids on social media. American singer and songwriter Patti LaBelle is a talented woman with several Grammy awards to her name. Time and again, the 77-year-old has been described as the "Queen of Rock and Soul Music."
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Al Roker receives overwhelming support following proud news about son Nick

Al Roker is one very proud father and his fans were equally as congratulatory following the Today show star's update on his only son, Nick. The weatherman shared several videos and photos of his boy - who has special needs - and his wife, Deborah Roberts, taking part in running races for charity and it was clear that emotions were running high.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Sister Wives’: Did Robyn Brown Take Snarky Digs At Meri’s Eyebrows?!

Turns out, Robyn Brown has sassy Pinterest boards where she spends time taking digs at Kody’s wives. According to Screen Rant, fans of Sister Wives fans are a little bored these days with the show currently being between seasons. So, they’ve spent time sleuthing around the internet to dig up dirt on Kody Brown and his wives. Turns out, Robyn Brown has a pretty snarky Pinterest account where she enjoys taking sassy digs at Kody’s other wives. This is especially true for Meri Brown and her eyebrows.
MoviesPopMatters

The Tragedy of Never Enough in ‘Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain’

The first interviewee we hear in Morgan Neville’s documentary Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain is Bourdain’s friend, musician John Lurie. A gruff and bearded presence who doesn’t come back into the film until near the end as friends and family describe the dark spiraling of Bourdain before his death in 2018, Lurie says, “He committed the suicide, the fucking asshole. That’s why you’re here, right?”
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Apryl Jones & Dr. Dre Rumors Flare Again After Night Swim Thirst Trap

Apryl Jones's new thirst trap on the Gram has people talking about those Dr. Dre rumors again. On July 8, the Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood reality star posted a couple pictures of herself poolside, late at night. Jones captioned her post, "Night swim on dat ass oh and cause he told me to post it."
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Lou Diamond Phillips: Prodigal Son marked the first time I asked to have my character changed to Filipino American

Phillips, whose mother is Filipino and father is Scots-Irish and Cherokee, is best known for playing Mexican American and Native American roles. But he's only played a character of Filipino descent once before starring on the recently canceled Fox drama Prodigal Son. "I absolutely asked," Phillips says in an interview with Esquire. "He was originally written as Gil Martinez, which was fairly down the middle (ethnically). I said, 'Can we do something to make him a little bit more unique? I’m Filipino; I very rarely have ever played Filipino.' Chris Fedak (the show’s co-creator) happened to have grown up with a bunch of Filipinos. I gave them a list of, I believe, five Spanish-infused names that I also know were widely used in the Philippines, and Arroyo I actually took from (former Philippines’) president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who gave me a lovely presidential award back in 2004 for my work with the Filipino war veterans." Has it been frustrating for Phillips not to play Filipino roles? "No," he says. "Because in many instances, that’s a false flag. I grew up as an American kid. I grew up traveling around the world on Navy bases, spending most of my time in Navy schools with multiethnic classmates. It was never an issue for me. I was shocked by the racism that I experienced when I got to college." Phillips says that he sees it as being okay that he's played Mexican-American characters like Ritchie Valens in La Bamba. "I’m not Latinx, but (La Bamba director) Louis Valdez and I did a number of interviews recently because La Bamba was put back into the movie theaters 34 years later, and once again, he was justifying his casting of me," says Phillips. "He cast the actor he thought was best for the role, and some people go, well, he’s Filipino, he’s not Mexican-American. But those same people don’t go, Esai Morales is Puerto Rican, not Mexican-American. Elizabeth Peña was Cuban, not Mexican-American. So, where do you draw the line? I happen to agree that casting Caucasian people in what are supposed to be ethnic roles is not kosher, mostly because there is an authenticity issue. But also because it’s a matter of opportunity. You cannot compare the level of opportunity that we get, you know?"
Taos, NMTaos News

Hypervigilance: Part of the grief process

The Taos News has committed to implement a weekly column to help educate our community about emotional healing through grief. People may write questions to Golden Willow Retreat and they will be answered privately to you and possibly as a future article for others. Please list a first name that grants permission for printing.

Comments / 0

Community Policy