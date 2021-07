Some spots in the north-central US will experience record breaking heat over the 4th of July weekend, according to meteorologists. North Dakota and Minnesota have already faced near record-breaking heat in June, according to the National Weather Service, and those temperatures will continue to climb as summer continues. Accuweather reports that Minot, North Dakota has already hit 94F (34C) on 1 July, which tied the record for the town's hottest day, which was set in 1937. In Glasgow, Montana, two records were broken on Thursday, with the high reaching 102F. That broke a record set in 1895 by one degree....