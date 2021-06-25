Cancel
Mental Health

Lori Mihalich-Levin Of Mindful Return: “Hugs are critical to my mental health”

By Phil La Duke
Thrive Global
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHugs are critical to my mental health. When anyone asked me what the first thing was that I was planning to do when the pandemic was over, my immediate response was “hug people.” When my kids asked whom I’d hug, my answer was, “whoever happened to be walking by the house!” Before COVID struck, I didn’t realize quite how much comfort, solace, and relief I felt from regular physical interactions with my friends, neighbors, and family. Being forced to stand 6 feet apart from loved ones left me with a physical craving akin to pain in my body. Just recently, on the elementary school playground, I happened upon another mom friend whom I hadn’t seen in many months. “I’m vaccinated,” I declared, and then asked, “you?” “Yes!” she exclaimed, eyes wide and glowing. And we hugged and hugged.

