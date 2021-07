Sunday may be a total washout. Tonight & Tomorrow: Showers will continue to pop up around the area though the evening hours tonight. Overnight the clouds will stick around, and temperatures will be in the mid-70s. A few light showers will start in the morning hours of Sunday followed by a few rounds of showers pushed through by an upper level disturbance. Areas northwest of Baton Rouge will be most likely to see rain, but it is still possible for all areas. About 80% of the area will see rain before Sunday is over. All the clouds and rain will keep afternoon temperatures from reaching the 90s. It will be very humid in the low to mid 80s.