DOJ Files Lawsuit Against Georgia Over Voting Law
‘This is the first of many steps we are taking,’ US Attorney General Merrick Garland said.www.iheart.com
‘This is the first of many steps we are taking,’ US Attorney General Merrick Garland said.www.iheart.com
All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.https://www.iheart.com