Change of leadership at the ŠKODA division of Volkswagen Group Rus

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 16 days ago

Petr Šolc will become the new Head of the ŠKODA division of Volkswagen Group Rus on 1 July 2021. His predecessor Jan Procházka will be transferring to ŠKODA AUTO Headquarters to take charge of International Sales. Petr Šolc, who graduated from the Technical University in Liberec with a master degree...

www.automotiveworld.com
