Change of leadership at the ŠKODA division of Volkswagen Group Rus

Head of Investment and Corporate Banking at Mizuho Americas, responsible for the firm's business in the US, Canada and Latin America. The flurry set off by Warren Buffet’s recent announcement that Greg Abel will succeed him as CEO of Berkshire Hathaway shows that the public is tuned into the significance of leadership succession for a company’s future. Yet I've found that management teams too often treat succession as an afterthought or eschew it entirely. Perhaps it is no surprise, then, that studies described by McKinsey show that between 27% and 46% of leadership transitions are regarded as failures or disappointments after two years, which tells me that companies do not always emphasize this aspect of corporate governance as they should.