Change of leadership at the ŠKODA division of Volkswagen Group Rus

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Warburg Research set a €280.00 ($329.41) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €256.00 ($301.18).