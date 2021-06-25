The 200,000th Chery EQ1 is put on market under the guidance of advanced technologies
Recently, the 200,000th mini battery electric vehicle Chery EQ1 is put on market officially. As a pioneer of China’s mini BEVs, Chery launched this model in 2017, with sales exceeding 200,000 in four years, becoming the cumulative sales champion of mini battery electric vehicles in the same price range. Led by EQ1 and SUV EQ5, Chery’s sales of new energy vehicles set records successively, with 6,792 vehicles sold in May, a year-on-year increase of 131.7%; from January to May, the cumulative sales volume of vehicles was 32,337, with a year-on-year growth of 270.6%.www.automotiveworld.com