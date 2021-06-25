Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

HUBER+SUHNER expects significant increase in sales and profitability in the first half of the year

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 16 days ago

The business development of HUBER+SUHNER was very positive in the first months of the current year. For the first half of 2021, the company expects sales to increase by more than 10 % compared to the same period last year. HUBER+SUHNER expects to achieve an EBIT margin in the magnitude of around 12 % for the first half of 2021, which represents a strong increase compared to the previous year’s figure of 6.7 %. The forceful development of demand is broadly based by market segments.

www.automotiveworld.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Huber#Supply Chains#Raw Material#Forecasting#Outlook#Huber Suhner#Ebit#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Market Analysis
Related
IndustryShareCast

Dekel Agri-Vision reports bumper production and sales in first half

West Africa-focussed agriculture company Dekel Agri-Vision updated the market on production at its wholly-owned Ayenouan palm oil project in Côte d'Ivoire for the six months ended 30 June on Friday. 7,298.79. 16:20 09/07/21. 0.58%. 41.73. 1,248.90. 16:20 09/07/21. n/a. n/a. The AIM-traded firm said crude palm oil production in June...
Financial Reportsautomotiveworld.com

BASF Group releases preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2021 and increases forecast for full year 2021

BASF Group has released preliminary figures for the second quarter of 2021. Sales increased by 55.8 percent in the second quarter of 2021 to €19,753 million (Q2 2020: €12,680 million). This was driven by higher prices (+35 percent) and volumes (+28 percent); negative currency effects (–7 percent) had an offsetting effect. The average analyst estimates for BASF Group’s sales in the second quarter of 2021 amount to €17,157 million.
Industrypv-magazine.com

Chinese PV Industry Brief: Solar glass companies see profits soar in first half of 2021

Flat Glass announced Thursday that it had increased its profit forecast for the first half of the year. The company now estimates a net profit increase of between 152% and 172%, resulting in expected earnings of RMB 1.16 to RMB 1.26 billion ($180 to $190 million). The company attributed the improved forecast to greater production capacity as well as more market demand in the past six months.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Grafton lifts profit forecasts after strong first half

Building materials distributor Grafton on Thursday lifted annual profit forecasts after a better-than-expected first half drove an increase in revenues. The company said it expected adjusted operating profit of £240m, close to the current consensus of £243m. Grafton said trading had been strong in May and June, helping revenue increase...
MarketsSamMobile

Samsung expects a 53% jump in Q2 2021 profit, thanks to higher chip sales

Samsung has published its earnings guidance for Q2 2021 (April to June) earlier today. The South Korean firm is expecting a healthy jump in revenue and profit, thanks to higher sales of semiconductor chips and electronic devices, driven by the remote learning and work-from-home trends during the pandemic. The company...
Financial Reportstheloadstar.com

OOCL profits double as first-half performance outstrips Covid-hit 2020

Hong Kong-headquartered OOCL this morning reported second-quarter revenue up 119% on the Covid-afflicted Q2 20, to reach $3.47bn. The release of OOCL’s Q2 operational update was, as if any more proof was needed, further evidence of the extraordinary turnaround in the liner industry’s fortunes, with first half revenue for the Cosco-subsidiary at $6.49bn, more than double the $3.12bn it earned in the first six months of 2020.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Vistry confident of meeting FY expectations after solid first half

Housebuilder Vistry expressed confidence on Wednesday in meeting consensus market expectations for FY21 following a "significantly" better-than-expected first half, amid strong demand across all business areas. 4,102.51. 16:21 07/07/21. 4,085.50. 16:21 07/07/21. 18,013.69. 16:21 07/07/21. 0.97%. 173.83. 1,220.00p. 16:20 07/07/21. 0.62%. 7.50p. The company, which also backed its expectations for...
Financial ReportsCoinTelegraph

NFT sales top $2.5B in first half of 2021

Sales of nonfungible tokens (NFTs) have surged to record highs in the first half of 2021. There has been $2.5 billion in NFT sales in the first six months of this year, according to DappRadar, a massive increase over the $13.7 million in sales for the same period in 2020.
StocksShareCast

NFT sales rise to $2.47bn in the first half of the year

Experts are unclear if non-fungible tokens have peaked. Non-fungible token (NFT) sales have reached a record $ 2.47bn in the first half of 2021, according to data from DappRadar. These assets, which allow the digitization of unique and non-replicable works and objects, have been under the media spotlight in recent months in the heat of interest in cryptocurrencies and the blockchain.
BusinessPhone Arena

Samsung expects 53% increased profits amid the global chip shortage

Samsung is reportedly expecting a notable 53% increase in its quarterly profit following a very healthy demand for memory chips during the global semiconductor shortage. One of the largest electronics manufacturers in the world forecasts a profit of nearly $11 billion for the quarter that ended with June. This uptrend...
Retailautomotive-fleet.com

First-Half Fleet Sales Push Over 2020 Level as Rental Sales Surge

In June, 138,801 total fleet units were sold, an 18% month-over-month decrease compared to 168,166 in May but a 63% increase from June 2020, which recorded 85,104 units, according to a Cox Automotive news release. This brings the first-half total combined large rental, commercial, and government purchases of new vehicles...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Micro Focus first-half profit drops

Adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation dropped to $519m (£376m) in the six months to the end of April from $562.6m a year earlier as revenue at constant currency fell 4.6% to $1.43bn. Micro Focus's operating loss from continuing operations narrowed to $154.8m from $906.7m a year earlier...
Financial Reports101 WIXX

UK baker Greggs expects sales recovery to lift annual profit

(Reuters) – British bakery and fast-food chain Greggs said on Monday sales recovery was stronger than anticipated, adding that a sustained recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic could boost its annual profit. Its shares rose 3% to 2,632 pence in early trading after the company said like-for-like sales in shops managed...
Marketszycrypto.com

NFTs Record Over $2.5 Billion In Sales In First Half Of 2021

Imagine banking $2.9M for just a tweet. That’s right, Twitter’s founder Jack Dorsey’s first-ever tweet published on March 21, 2006, which said “just setting up my twttr” was sold in an auction on March 21, 2021, to a Malaysia-based businessman for $2.9M on an NFT platform called Valuables. This has largely set the trend for the increased number of NFT sales and subsequently, the large sums involved.
Economy94.3 Jack FM

Volkswagen posts first-half operating profit of $13 billion

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Volkswagen on Friday said first-half operating profit came in at around 11 billion euros ($13 billion), as demand recovered strongly from a drop caused by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The group also said that based on preliminary figures for the first six months, reported automotive...
Economyarcamax.com

Ford China sales up 24% year-over-year for the first half of 2021

DETROIT — Ford Motor Co.'s sales in greater China — the world's largest auto market and a leader in adoption of electric vehicles — were up 24% year-over-year in the first half of 2021, the automaker reported this week. Ford recorded more than 306,700 vehicle sales in the region through...

Comments / 0

Community Policy