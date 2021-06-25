HUBER+SUHNER expects significant increase in sales and profitability in the first half of the year

The business development of HUBER+SUHNER was very positive in the first months of the current year. For the first half of 2021, the company expects sales to increase by more than 10 % compared to the same period last year. HUBER+SUHNER expects to achieve an EBIT margin in the magnitude of around 12 % for the first half of 2021, which represents a strong increase compared to the previous year’s figure of 6.7 %. The forceful development of demand is broadly based by market segments.