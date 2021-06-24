Cancel
In a post-pandemic economy, small business leaders will need new strategies for success

By Candice Caruso, SVP, Director of Government Guaranteed Lending, WSFS Bank
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a phrase we’ve been hearing for more than a year, generally referring to how we must adapt and adjust to changing safety protocols, shopping habits, work and school environments and more as we navigated our daily lives in a pandemic. The new normal has also applied to small business...

Internetaithority.com

PromoRepublic, A Social Media Management Service, Is Changing Its Product Set to Contribute to the Gig Economy

PromoRepublic has updated its product set for partner marketing on social media. New Enterprise Product Set was created to secure brands, empower partners, and amplify marketing results while ensuring one-click-confidence on social. A solution includes Asset Management, Social Media Management, Reputation Management, and Partner Enablement. The changes in the startup’s...
Small BusinessAccountingWEB

How to Successfully Sell Your Small Business

Whether they're looking to retire or are simply ready for their next career move, your small-business-owning client may decide they'd like to sell their company. Financial planner Bryce Sanders explains how you, the accounting professional, can help your client ensure their sale is a successful one. You’ve heard it before:...
Businesswilliamsonhomepage.com

Clover Health adds growth, strategy officers

Franklin-based Clover Health has added a chief growth officer and chief strategy and development officer to its C-suite on the heels of a proposed service expansion that will put the company in 101 new counties. Former WeWork and Uber business development executive Prabhdeep Singh will serve as chief growth officer...
Small BusinessSFGate

Digital.com Survey Shows 39% of Small Businesses Will Fire Employees Who Refuse to Work Onsite Post-Pandemic

Most employers cite decreased productivity and the need to perform job functions in person as major concerns. Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has published a recent survey report on how American companies plan to operate in a post-pandemic workplace. The study generated responses from 1500 small business owners and focused on remote work experience during the COVID-19 pandemic and plans for resuming in-person work.
Public HealthLas Vegas Herald

Debt Recovery Strategies for Post-Covid Businesses

Lockdown hit many businesses hard and the government had to support said businesses to keep afloat while customers disappeared and their supply chains fractured. Money management is critical for any company's success, but with the strain of the past year many are finding it difficult to stay in the black. This poses several problems when it comes to operations.
Small BusinessPosted by
BlogHer

3 Qualities Successful Small Businesses Share

This article was created by BlogHer for LegalZoom. Owning a small business isn’t easy. It takes skill, trial and error, and patience to get your business where you want it to go. After all, Rome wasn’t built in a day. While success doesn’t happen overnight, ensuring your small business is successful does take certain qualities that, unfortunately, not every company shares. According to Business News Daily and The Conference Board, a non-profit business membership and research group organization, there are three qualities successful businesses share, regardless of industry or geography. The Conference Board identified 56 companies that rank highly in leadership, financial performance and people management and then surveyed 76 executives at 27 of those companies to learn how their businesses are run.
Small BusinessForbes

Five Essential Finance And Accounting Strategies For Small Businesses

Sagar Tarawade is an entrepreneur and CEO of SBT Research Inc. Irrespective of your business profile, you can manage your company’s finances using some simple accounting strategies. One of the areas of work that you need to master from the very beginning of your business is finances and accounts. The right time to manage all your business finances is from the start of this journey. A crucial factor in the constant growth of small businesses around the globe is a well-planned and implemented accounting strategy. As a business owner, you must track your revenues, expenditures and profits systematically right from the start of your business.
Small BusinessUS News and World Report

Small Businesses Need Workers as States Reopen

Nearly 50% of small businesses in Wisconsin and New Hampshire say they will need to hire new workers in the next six months as restrictions lift and states reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to data released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. The statistics come from the bureau's Small...
Small BusinessHouston Chronicle

Chalice Network Launches Small Business Benefits™ - Giving All Small Businesses Resources Needed to Compete with Large Corporations

MELBOURNE, Fla. (PRWEB) July 08, 2021. Chalice Network announces the launch of Small Business Benefits™ in partnership with Marketing 360®. Small Business Benefits is a powerful network and digital marketplace offering resources - from employee benefits and payroll to marketing and accounting - to help small businesses grow and offset day-to-day administrative burdens.
Canceronclive.com

CTCA Leaders Provide Post-Pandemic Predictions in Oncology

Dr. Rariy, Ms. Brown, and Ms. Greenman discuss how the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant delay in cancer diagnoses, impacted the training of oncologists, and revolutionized telehealth. Welcome to OncLive On Air®! I’m your host today, Gina Mauro. OncLive On Air® is a podcast from OncLive®, which provides...
New York City, NYnav.com

Small Business Loans New York

It may be no surprise, but New York has been ranked as among the top five most entrepreneurial states in the US. The business climate in the state is friendly toward small businesses, and there are plenty of resources to help them get up and running. Entrepreneurs flock to New York City, Buffalo, Rochester, Albany, and all points in between to live out their dreams of running a business.
Raleigh, NCspectrumlocalnews.com

Volunteers are looking to help grow small businesses after the pandemic

Raleigh, N.C. -- As businesses re-enter the workforce after the pandemic, a group of volunteers is offering free business advice. The nonprofit organization, SCORE, is a national network of business mentors who help small businesses get off the ground and grow. Dr. Angie Arrington and Patti Williams work with the organization in Raleigh.
Small Businessbiztimes.biz

4 small-business innovations that will outlast the pandemic

Small businesses that survived the COVID-19 pandemic face a long road to recovery, but some of the innovations business owners adopted might outlast the pandemic itself. “If you make it through this, you ask, you learn, you adapt and I think it only makes you stronger,” says Keith Hall, president and CEO of the National Association for the Self-Employed.
Restaurantsrestaurantbusinessonline.com

3 best practices for planning a post-pandemic technology strategy

As restaurateurs rushed to adopt digital solutions amid the pandemic, including platforms for ordering, payments and loyalty, technology-driven amenities quickly became the expectation among diners—and these expectations are likely here to stay. Between Q2 and Q4 of 2020, 33% of consumers placed their orders at full-service restaurants via web or...
Small Businessthebossmagazine.com

Why do small businesses need IT support?

IT support services can be a game changer for small businesses. For small businesses, operational issues can prove costly, especially when it comes to IT-related issues. However, small businesses may not be able to recruit full-time IT support staff to look into such matters. In such a scenario, IT support services can be a literal lifesaver for them. Let’s look at why small businesses can benefit from outsourcing their IT support needs.
BusinessEntrepreneur

This Is How Small-Business Owners Can Thrive in a Post-Pandemic World

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. It’s no secret that the Covid-19 pandemic was especially hard on small businesses. More than half of U.S. small-business owners surveyed last October reported a significant decline in sales and over 200,000 businesses closed in 2020. Lately, optimism among small-business owners has...
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

5 Ideas for Your Small Business Digital Marketing Strategy

Digital marketing is a pivotal part of most modern business success. While it may be a powerful marketing tool, creating an effective digital marketing strategy can feel overwhelming. Here are a few ideas to help you pull together an effective strategy for your online marketing activities. 1. Assess and Strategize...
Public HealthPosted by
BlogHer

Why You Need a Post-COVID Business Plan

During COVID-19, businesses had to adapt to survive. Now, as we begin looking to a post-COVID future, businesses need to revisit their strategies and long-term planning, taking into account a changing business landscape. “Businesses need a plan to capture as many quality opportunities [as they can] in a quick and efficient manner,” says Eropa Stein, founder of Hyre, a hospitality platform. Here are four reasons why now is the perfect time to start planning for a post-COVID marketplace.

