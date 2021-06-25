Cancel
Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance welcomes Australia’s leading natural gas producer, Woodside Energy

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 16 days ago

The Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance, an initiative of leading companies working to accelerate hydrogen-powered mobility worldwide, has added Woodside Energy as its newest member. Championed by Hyzon Motors Inc., a top global supplier of zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, the Alliance brings together active participants along the hydrogen-value chain – from production to technology development, from innovation to investment.

