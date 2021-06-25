Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance welcomes Australia’s leading natural gas producer, Woodside Energy
The Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance, an initiative of leading companies working to accelerate hydrogen-powered mobility worldwide, has added Woodside Energy as its newest member. Championed by Hyzon Motors Inc., a top global supplier of zero-emission, hydrogen fuel cell-powered commercial vehicles, the Alliance brings together active participants along the hydrogen-value chain – from production to technology development, from innovation to investment.www.automotiveworld.com