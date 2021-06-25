Hyzon Zero Carbon Alliance welcomes Australia’s leading natural gas producer, Woodside Energy

HAMILTON, Bermuda, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Athene Holding Ltd. ("Athene") (ATH) - Get Report, a leading retirement services company, today announced that it, along with its strategic partner, Apollo Global Management ("Apollo") (APO) - Get Report, have agreed to acquire a 15% minority interest in Challenger Limited ("Challenger") (ASX:CGF) from an existing shareholder, 3% of which is subject to customary Australian Prudential Regulation Authority approval. When combined with other Challenger shares acquired by Athene and Apollo, the acquisition of the 15% equity interest will result in a total expected minority economic interest of 18% for approximately A$720 million (or US$540 million). Athene and Apollo see attractive long-term opportunities in partnering with and supporting Challenger's continued growth as minority shareholders.