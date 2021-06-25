Taliban gains, Tigray escalation, and Africa’s COVID surge: The Cheat Sheet
Our editors’ weekly take on humanitarian news, trends, and developments from around the globe. Dozens of Afghanistan’s districts have fallen over the last two months as Taliban fighters encircle provincial capitals, a UN envoy told the Security Council this week in a blunt assessment that warns of escalating bloodshed. The Taliban have seized more than 50 of roughly 370 districts nationwide since May, said Deborah Lyons, who is Secretary-General António Guterres’s envoy for Afghanistan. The Afghan government’s control of areas outside its cities has always been tenuous. But rapid international troop withdrawals – the majority of soldiers have already left ahead of a September deadline – have sent “a seismic tremor through the Afghan political system”, Lyons said. “Most districts that have been taken surround provincial capitals, suggesting that the Taliban are positioning themselves to try and take these capitals once foreign forces are fully withdrawn,” she said. Last year’s US-Taliban treaty was meant to pave the way for direct talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban, but “actions on the battlefield have been far greater than progress at the negotiating table”, Lyons said.www.thenewhumanitarian.org