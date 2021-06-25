Cancel
Darby, MT

New Darby Clinic Planned by Bitterroot Health

By Steve Fullerton
107.5 Zoo FM
107.5 Zoo FM
 16 days ago
Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital (MDMH) in Hamilton will open a new larger health clinic in Darby next year. As the hospital rebrands its clinics under the new "Bitterroot Health" name, the Bitterroot Physician Clinic on the north end of Darby will be renamed "Bitterroot Health Darby - Scripps Clinic" and will offer more services in a centralized location - primary care, lab services, X-ray, retail pharmacy, physical rehabilitation and ambulance services.

107.5 Zoo FM

107.5 Zoo FM

Missoula, MT
Ravalli County, MTPosted by
107.5 Zoo FM

Ravalli County Airport In Hamilton Reopens

The Ravalli County Airport started to officially allow planes to land Thursday, July 8, as the main construction of the new longer runway has been completed. The airport has extended its runway 1,000 feet to a length of 5,200 feet. The project included new ramps and taxi-lanes. The airport has been closed since April this spring while the new landing strip was built.

