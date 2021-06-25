New Darby Clinic Planned by Bitterroot Health
Marcus Daly Memorial Hospital (MDMH) in Hamilton will open a new larger health clinic in Darby next year. As the hospital rebrands its clinics under the new "Bitterroot Health" name, the Bitterroot Physician Clinic on the north end of Darby will be renamed "Bitterroot Health Darby - Scripps Clinic" and will offer more services in a centralized location - primary care, lab services, X-ray, retail pharmacy, physical rehabilitation and ambulance services.1075zoofm.com