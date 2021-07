Send your tips and thoughts: rheath@politico.com, or follow Ryan on Twitter. CUBA — RAW ANGER SPILLS INTO THE STREETS: Anger at food shortages, high prices and lack of basic medicine amid the coronavirus crisis (Cuba set a new daily record of 6,422 Covid cases Saturday) have generated the largest protests in decades in Havana, and across the country. The Cuban government is trying to blame its problems on social media and U.S. sanctions — which, by cutting off income sources, hamper the government’s ability to buy food and medicine. The real problem is that Cuba is broke: a problem that’s been building for a year, as tourism income dried up and remittances from Cubans overseas dried up.