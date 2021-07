Now that summer has officially begun and Americans are ready to hit the road again, you might be looking for a tropical destination. Though international waters may be calling to you, it’s safe to say there are still plenty of folks who aren’t ready to take off for travel abroad. Instead, The Manual has rounded up some of the best islands in the U.S. to visit this summer. From posh villages to remote islands with tons of outdoor adventure activities, these islands are well within reach without having to pull out your passport.