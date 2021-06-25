Fair Bluff Historical Society Anniversary event is Saturday
The Fair Bluff Historical Society will celebrate its 30th anniversary during a special event Saturday. The celebration will be held at the Depot Museum, 339 Railroad St., at 2 p.m. Dr. Thelma Mitchell will provide the keynote address, and Richard Wright will provide a history presentation. Sen. Bill Rabon, a Fair Bluff native, is also expected to attend, according to an agenda. Dr. Ray Thigpen serves as president of the society.nrcolumbus.com