Remembrance: Ike Stubblefield, master of the Hammond B-3 organ

When the hands of Ike Stubblefield hovered above the keyboards of his Hammond B-3 organ, they were like divining rods in search of water. That’s how trumpet player Joey “Papa J.” Sommerville describes it. Ike played by ear and his ears were nearly perfect. If someone kicked off a song he didn’t know, Ike would hover his fingers over the keys, close his eyes for a few seconds, and then join in as though he’d been playing the song for years. And few, if any, musicians ever heard Ike Stubblefield play a wrong note.