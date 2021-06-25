Farmers Gather To Discuss Options Following Hail Storm
(Le Mars) — Nearly 70 people consisting of farmers, crop insurance agents, adjusters, USDA government officials, agronomists, and seed dealers attended Friday morning’s. hail information meeting that was held on a hail damaged field southeast of Le Mars. Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Crops Specialist Joel DeJong conducted the meeting and explained to area farmers about how to tell if their damaged crop may be able to grow following the hail storm from.klem1410.com