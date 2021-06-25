Cancel
Astronomy

These Time-lapses Showcase Earth's Full Beauty!

WKYC
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGet an astronaut's view of auroras, stars, and the Milky Way surrounding our beautiful planet. 12,500 images taken by European Space Agency astronaut Alexander Gerst were combined to create the incredible timelapses of Earth from the International Space Station.

www.wkyc.com
Alexander Gerst
#Earth#Time#European Space Agency#Planet#Auroras
