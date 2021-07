In the 1850s, a competition was launched for the design of a large new park in manhattan. the project sought to address the recreational needs of the rapidly growing city by offering new yorkers an experience of the countryside where they could escape from the stresses of urban life. between late february and march 31, 1858, a total of 35 plans for the design were submitted and on april 28, 1858, the commissioners awarded first prize to ‘plan number 33’ — a design by landscape architects frederick law olmsted and calvert vaux. in the same year, the park’s first areas opened to the public, and central park was born.