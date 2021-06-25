Commission passes one-cent sales tax to benefit county school systems
At a called meeting Thursday night, the Marengo County Commission voted 4-1 to raise the sales tax by one cent to benefit the three school systems in the county. All three superintendents — Dr. Luke Hallmark with the county system, Dr. Timothy Thurman of Linden and Tony Willis of Demopolis — spoke briefly on the need for funding to provide maintenance and support operations at their respective school campuses and to enhance the technology and other facilities to benefit student education.