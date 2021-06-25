Cancel
Marengo County, AL

Commission passes one-cent sales tax to benefit county school systems

By Jan McDonald
The West Alabama Watchman
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a called meeting Thursday night, the Marengo County Commission voted 4-1 to raise the sales tax by one cent to benefit the three school systems in the county. All three superintendents — Dr. Luke Hallmark with the county system, Dr. Timothy Thurman of Linden and Tony Willis of Demopolis — spoke briefly on the need for funding to provide maintenance and support operations at their respective school campuses and to enhance the technology and other facilities to benefit student education.

www.westalabamawatchman.com
