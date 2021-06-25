Cancel
Wildlife

CPW Explains Why Coloradans May Be Seeing More Bats in the Area

By Kelsey Nistel
KOOL 107.9 KBKL
 16 days ago
Coloradans may notice more bats hanging out nearby their homes or flying around outside during the next few weeks, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife explains this is a normal occurrence for this time of year. According to CPW, an increased amount of bats are expected to be fluttering about northern...

Grand Junction, CO
KOOL 107.9 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Junction, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

