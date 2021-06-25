Cancel
Luzerne County, PA

3 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Luzerne County on Friday; 258 statewide

WILKES-BARRE — The latest Department of Health report on Friday showed Luzerne County with 3 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths. The death count is at 824.

The new report brings the county’s total cases to 32,085 since the pandemic began last year.

Neighboring Lackawanna County has 18,548 cases and 481 deaths; Monroe County has 14,818 cases and 321 deaths.

The Department of Health Friday confirmed there were 258 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 1,211,099.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of June 11–June 17 stood at 1.4%.

Vaccine distribution

To see a map of locations where you can get a vaccination go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

A commonwealth COVID-19 vaccination guide explains current process for getting one. Pennsylvanians with questions about the vaccination process can call the Department of Health hotline at 1-877-724-3258.

