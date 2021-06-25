Cancel
Politics

In power play, senators override Ducey’s veto

By Featured News
roselawgroupreporter.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGov. Doug Ducey and Secretary of State Katie Holmes display legislation Ducey signed for Arizona”s Drought Contingency Plan. /Photo by Katie Campbell/Arizona Capitol Times. In a move not seen in the last four decades, senators voted to override Gov. Doug Ducey’s veto of a bill he rejected late in May to force the Legislature to send him a budget.

