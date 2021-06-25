Western WIFFLE Ball Classic is back! It’s the best WIFFLE Ball tournament in Arizona — and we’ve got video highlights to prove it!
(Disclosure: The Western WIFFLE Ball Classic was created by Logan Rose, 14-year-old son of Jordan Rose, founder and president of Rose Law Group.) The Western WIFFLE Ball Classic will make its return to Scottsdale Stadium, the spring training home of the San Francisco Giants, on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The inaugural event in 2020 saw over 20 teams compete to take home the trophy.roselawgroupreporter.com