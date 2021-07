There are a lot of things that Dua Lipa, the pop megastar and Grammy winner, misses. Like the rest of us, she is yearning to go 'out out'. Mostly this is so she can finally hear her 2020 album, Future Nostalgia - an album made for a dance floor - actually played in a club. She also misses performing live, something she was able to do at the Brits this year for the first time since before the pandemic. "I did everything beforehand in an empty room and in a rehearsal studio," she explains. "When I got out on stage and heard everyone's screaming it was so exciting. I instantly remembered the feeling. It has got me really excited for tour."