I found the perfect pair of denim shorts - and they're only £35

The hiking enthusiast part of me comes as a surprise to those who knew the not-so-outdoorsy, ballet-focused, New York City-obsessed version of myself growing up. Things might have been different had I not moved from California’s central coast to Arizona’s searing desert as a kid. But let’s just say a few bouts of heatstroke and one-too-many rattlesnake encounters made me less than keen on adventure. It took relocating to Manhattan to not only develop an appreciation for Mother Nature but frequently crave al fresco exercise. Tree-lined trails and breezier altitudes, while challenging, were a real game-changer for me — praise be the shade. I’m certainly not a pro (I’d happily consider myself an intermediate) and don’t hit the trails all that often. But when I do, I genuinely enjoy it, in part, because of the stylish hiking essentials I assemble into an outfit with each outdoor excursion.