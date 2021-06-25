I found the perfect pair of denim shorts - and they're only £35
The perfect pair of women's denim shorts is like a wardrobe unicorn - you want to believe it exists, but it can just be so flipping hard to find. I've spent many an afternoon trawling vintage stalls and secondhand shops, looking for that dreamy, Pinterest-worthy pair of faded jeans to cut off and customise. And since the shops have reopened, I've logged some hours in high street fitting rooms, trying everything under the sun, but ultimately walking away frustrated and empty-handed. The worst.www.cosmopolitan.com