Only Murders in the Building: Everything you need to know about Selena Gomez's new Hulu series

After more than four years of dating, Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn are more serious than ever. Here’s everything to know about their relationship. After years of being labeled as a “serial dater” and making headlines for the men she’s dated, Taylor Swift has settled down with Joe Alwyn in a big way. The two have been together since they secretly started dating in the fall of 2016, and have made a point to keep their relationship out of the public eye. For the most part, fans only know intimate details about Taylor and Joe’s relationships from the (many) songs that she’s written about him. Find out more about the pair’s relationship below!