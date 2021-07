As the largest community gathering in at least 18 months approaches - the July Fourth holiday - public health nurse Jenny Barta pointed out the pandemic isn't over. "Just because the mask mandate is no longer in effect doesn't mean that Covid went away," said Barta, the Carlton County disease prevention and control coordinator and a frontline worker in the pandemic. "It's still circulating in our communities, but not at the rate that it was in the winter and the early spring months."