When it comes to pop culture, sometimes a decade or two can feel like much more. Some beloved comedies of the 2000s have turned out to have aged badly, while moments from other shows of the same era have prompted the creators involved to revisit their work. Consider show creator Bill Lawrence pulling a trio of Scrubs episodes from streaming with the intention of re-editing them, or — more dramatically — the BBC removing the entire show Little Britain from various online services last year.