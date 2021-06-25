Elroy senior meal site closed for holiday

The Elroy Senior Meal Site, 226 Erickson St., Elroy, is open to serve in-person meals. Meals are served at 11:45 a.m. and the site is closed on July 4 to observe the holiday. Meals are available to anyone age 60 or older. Anyone on a homebound route will receive a meal automatically unless preferences are changed with the site. Home meal delivery will still be available, call 608-462-5175 to specify whether meals should be delivered or in-person. The suggested donation is $4.