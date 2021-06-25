Cancel
World

Schoolkids sing ‘One Britain One Nation’ song as founder condemns critics

By Sophie Wingate
The Independent
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchoolchildren in Bradford perform a patriotic song that the government has encouraged pupils to sing on One Britain One Nation Day on 25 June - a move that has drawn criticism and ridicule. Year 7 pupils from Carlton Bolling College are seen in the video chanting the “OBON Day Anthem...

www.independent.co.uk
#One Nation#Britain One Nation#Bradford#Carlton Bolling College#Obon
