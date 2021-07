After a re-evaluation of the recent changes in New York State's COVID-19 restrictions, this year's Festival of Grapes in Silver Creek is back on. In a recent Facebook post, the Festival of Grapes announced that in light of the changes, the 54th annual festival will take place on the fourth weekend of September, one week later than usual. The 2021 Festival of Grapes will be held September 24-26 and will be a limited event due to time constraints, as well as regulations in place that involve other events that would normally take place during the weekend. The traditional events that are a part of the Festival of Grapes' annual celebration will return in 2022.