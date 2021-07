Former Wisconsin Gov. Martin Schreiber will speak at 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 20 at St Joseph's Church, 118 W. Main St., Waupun. Schreiber’s book, "My Two Elaines: Learning, Coping, and Surviving as an Alzheimer’s Caregiver,” was named by caring.com as one of its “Best Caregiving Books” of 2017 and 2018." He will speak about his experiences as a caregiver for his wife who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's 18 years ago.