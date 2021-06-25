Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

On This Day in 1967, The Beatles Played Live to an Audience of 400 Million. Is It Any Wonder George Fluffed His Solo?

By Guitar Player Staff
Guitar Player
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Sunday, June 25, 1967, The Beatles gathered together a few friends for a little singalong. The friends included Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton, Keith Moon, Graham Nash and the performance was broadcast live to 14 different countries and an audience of over 400 million. That's a pressure gig.

www.guitarplayer.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
George Martin
Person
Ringo
Person
Keith Moon
Person
George Harrison
Person
Ian Macdonald
Person
Eric Clapton
Person
Brian Epstein
Person
Keith Richards
Person
Graham Nash
Person
John Lennon
Person
Mccartney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guitar Solo#The Beatles#Our World#Sgt Pepper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Paul McCartney says new Beatles documentary is ‘proof’ he is not responsible for band’s split

Paul McCartney has welcomed Peter Jackson’s documentary Get Back as proof that he is not to blame for The Beatles’ split.The forthcoming film by The Lord of the Rings director tells the story behind the band’s final album Let It Be, which was released in 1970. It is believed that the documentary will challenge rumours that the band fought constantly in their later years.In the months following McCartney’s exit from The Beatles in April 1970, he also filed a lawsuit calling for the band’s formal dissolution. As a result, the musician has largely been accused of causing the split.McCartney...
MusicPosted by
Ultimate Classic Rock

32 Rockers Who Defied Death

Rock stars are known for living life on the edge, so it should come as no surprise that many of them have endured some pretty serious near-death experiences. There’s a reason “sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll” remains the ultimate rock cliche. Many successful artists have embraced all three at the height of their careers, with drugs (unsurprisingly) proving to be the most dangerous. While we avoided putting every almost-fatal overdose in rock history on our list, there are still plenty of those stories: including close calls for Nikki Sixx, Slash and Depeche Mode’s Dave Gahan.
Music963kklz.com

Paul Stanley: ‘Could I See KISS Evolving With Different Personnel? Yeah’

KISS is restarting their “End of the Road” farewell tour this August, but Paul Stanley says he can see KISS moving on even without himself and Gene Simmons. The Starchild said in a new interview with Radio Bob, “I think that recasting KISS or KISS 2.0 is not what we have ever talked about. Can KISS continue and can it evolve without us in it? Well, yeah, because it’s already 50 percent there. In other words, there was a time where people said, ‘Well, it can only be the original four.’ [And then] it was, ‘Well, it can only be the original three.’ Well, things move on and circumstances change.”
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

How Does YNGWIE MALMSTEEN Keep From 'Retreading The Same Ground' With His Music? He Responds

In a new interview with the WSOU 89.5 FM radio station, legendary Swedish guitarist Yngwie Malmsteen was asked if he ever feels like he is "retreading the same ground" with his songwriting, and if so, how he prevents this from happening. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "No, I don't. There are some artists who want to almost be trendy in a way. One great artist that I actually happen to love, David Bowie, who was amazing, he would try to go in different directions and so on, and that's fine. But then you have other people like AC/DC and ZZ TOP and Eric Clapton — you name it — that [have] done the same thing forever, which is what they do, and they do it better than anybody else.
Musiccheckyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Image Show Bob Dylan And John Lennon Together?

An image shared on Facebook allegedly shows musicians Bob Dylan and John Lennon together. The image combines two separate photos. The picture of Dylan was taken in London, while the photo of Lennon was taken in Germany. Fact Check:. Lennon, a member of the Beatles, wrote popular songs such as...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

AC/DC's ANGUS YOUNG Was 'Totally Enthralled' When He First Heard JIMI HENDRIX's 'Purple Haze'

In a recent interview with Germany's Guitar magazine, AC/DC guitarist Angus Young spoke about his early musical influences. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I could play guitar a little bit, but I really got focused on it around the years when I was about 12 into my teenage years, I started to focus more on it. And around when I was about 13 [or] 14, that's when Jimi Hendrix appeared on the horizon. And when I first heard the song 'Purple Haze', I was totally enthralled: 'How's he doing that?' I was just so impressed with it. Plus, Malcolm, my brother, there was a few shows we had also seen. We had gone, the two of us together, and we had seen people like the band THE YARDBIRDS; they had come to Australia. And at the time, the lineup had just changed. I think they originally used to have Jeff Beck. But then, later on, when we saw them, they didn't have Jeff Beck; they had Jimmy Page on guitar. So that was good, because at that time, that kind of sound, especially for guitar, it jumped out at you, the sound of it. So that was really good. But then when along came Hendrix, you kind of went, 'Woah! This is another level on guitar.' So I was very much a fan of that."
Musicnewsbrig.com

Paul McCartney Birthday Special: 5 Interesting Facts That You Did Not Now About The Beatles Singer

The Beatles’ Paul McCartney creates music that is magic. Even after so many years of him being in the industry, there is no one that can possibly replace him. Paul’s camaraderie with John Lennon still remains the most successful in history and many fans were heartbroken when the band disbanded in 1970. Apart from being a great musician, Paul is also a singer, songwriter, and record and film producer. He lives for music and is proficient in playing bass, guitar, keyboards, and drums. The Beatles Star Paul McCartney Says Working on a New Solo Album During Lockdown Saved Him.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Paul Stanley Clarifies ‘Addict’ Comments He Made About KISS Producer

KISS guitarist and co-vocalist Paul Stanley last week (July 2) apologized for saying Bob Ezrin, the producer behind the classic rockers' pivotal Destroyer album, was a "functioning addict" while making the record. The musician makes the "addict" remark in A&E's two-part KISS documentary, Biography: KISStory, which premiered on the cable...
Celebritiescrossroadstoday.com

Sir Ringo Starr reveals his love for the White Album era

Sir Ringo Starr remains in love with the ‘White Album’ era of the Beatles. The music icon played in the legendary band alongside John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney and George Harrison, and he’s confessed to loving the time around their 1968 album, which was officially titled ‘The Beatles’. Speaking as...
MusicMovieMaker

Summer of Soul! Jimi Hendrix! Paul McCartney! The Velvet Underground!

Today we go back to the summer of 1969 to talk about Questlove’s astonishing documentary Summer of Soul; Paul McCartney still getting feedback from John Lennon; Jimi Hendrix playing Woodstock but not “the Black Woodstock”; and Todd Haynes making The Velvet Underground. All in today’s Movie News Rundown. Summer of...
MusicRolling Stone

Meet the Beatle: A Guide to Ringo Starr’s Solo Career in 20 Songs

Since the Beatles called it quits in 1970, the three men who stood in front of the stage have had no problem building their legacies — John Lennon wrote the iconic “Imagine” and “Give Peace a Chance,” George Harrison released All Things Must Pass and spent time as a Traveling Wilbury, Paul McCartney headlines Super Bowl halftime shows and Olympic opening ceremonies.

Comments / 0

Community Policy