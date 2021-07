You would have to look long and hard to find another band whose primary members all have their own names emblazoned on the Walk of Fame. Of course, we are talking Lubbock’s West Texas Walk of Fame and the musical trio of Joe Ely, Butch Hancock, and Jimmie Dale Gilmore. Their plaques are mixed right in there with Buddy Holly, Roy Orbison, and Waylon Jennings, amongst dozens of other dust-loving creative types. The three high school friends made their initial recordings as The Flatlanders (musical saw accompaniment and all) in the early ’70s. Those recordings didn’t see much of the light of day until nearly 20 years on when re-issued as More a Legend Than a Band.