Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Not So Fast: Why Slower Is Often Better

By Todd Litman
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe majority of vehicles on the road are economy and luxury cars, SUVs, vans and light trucks, not sports cars. This demonstrates that motorists tend to value affordability, comfort, convenience, and safety more than speed. Transportation planning should reflect those priorities. However, in many, often subtle ways, conventional planning tends to overvalue speed and undervalue other goals, resulting in a less efficient and equitable transportation system than travelers prefer.

usa.streetsblog.org
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Travel Time#Commuting#Traffic Accident
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Cars
News Break
AARP
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
Medical Sciencestudyfinds.org

COVID-19 cure already discovered? Ivermectin ‘can end this pandemic’

WASHINGTON — A COVID-19 treatment capable of ending the pandemic once and for all may already be available for use. A team of researchers, including three U.S. government senior scientists, are calling for governments around the world to start treating coronavirus patients with ivermectin. Their findings reveal the drug not only prevents people from contracting COVID, but also defeats the virus and saves lives.
Traveltucson.com

Ed Perkins on Travel: Consumer airline problems help: Not so fast

I recently wrote that "Help is on the way" for travelers stuck with airline credits and vouchers they can't use. As far as I can tell right now, I was overoptimistic: Unless somebody steps up and takes action, the help you need may not be coming at all, let alone soon.
Internetsecurityboulevard.com

Not So Fastly

The system failure at Fastly on June 8, 2021 portends what may well be the greatest threat to the Internet and all that it supports. In an Associated Press article by Marcio Jose Sanchez on June 9, 2021, with the title “Tuesday’s Internet Outage Was Caused By One Customer Changing A Setting, Fastly Says,” it was disclosed that the outage, which barred access to such websites as The New York Times, The Guardian, etc., was caused by a software “bug” that was activated when a customer made a legitimate change to their settings. The article is available at Fastly Says Internet Outage Was Caused By One Customer Changing A Setting : NPR.
Chicago, ILStreetsblog Capitol Hill

CDOT: Direct State/Lake – Red transfer was “impossible,” but wheelchair access will improve

Update 7/9/21, 1:45 PM: Regarding CDOT’s statement that “It was physically not possible” to build a direct, in-system transfer between the State/Lake station and the Red Line station due to the distance between the two, a city officials provided some clarification. According to the staffer, building an underground passageway from State/Lake to the existing Red Line mezzanine would likely have required “costly land acquisition” of property currently owned by the adjacent building owners, because there isn’t sufficient space for the tunnel in the existing city-owned land footprint.
Mental HealthHarvard Health

Why returning to ‘normal’ feels so not

The pandemic may be easing, but a new set of emotional challenges has only just begun. One worker got the green light to return to the office but found herself sitting in the parking lot each day, hyperventilating in her car, before summoning the courage to head in. Another questioned whether a normal back-to-school this fall — the moment many parents, if not their kids, have awaited more than a year — might be stressful enough to harm some students’ mental health. A third asked how he might get an appointment with a counselor in an era of soaring demand. The unfortunate answer was that many providers are full. And waitlists are so jammed that some are closing to new patients.
PoliticsStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Update: E-bike Incentives Are Funded, Policy Bill Will Add Equity Guidelines

Last week Streetsblog California reported that the state budget will allocate $10 million to help people buy e-bikes, and mistakenly wrote that an accompanying policy bill had stalled in committee. It had not. A.B. 117 is still very much alive, and has passed the Assembly and the Senate Transportation Committee....
IndustryPosted by
Chicago City Wire

NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY: U.S. freight railroads bolstered supply chain resilience during pandemic

Northwestern University issued the following announcement on July 6. Even as other parts of the U.S. supply chain faced disruptions and setbacks, the freight rail industry demonstrated resilience and reliability during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report by the Northwestern University Transportation Center (NUTC) Despite the particularly volatile...
Energy IndustryThegardenisland.com

Electric vehicles could significantly reduce CO2 emissions by 2050

MANOA — A faculty member at the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa predicts electric vehicles’ renewable-energy goals will be met, but a Kaua‘i EV expert disputes the goal end date. Adoption of electric vehicles and faster generation of renewable energy by 2050 will result in 99% less fossil fuel consumed...
Energy IndustryVacaville Reporter

DOE seeks public input on clean-energy technologies

U.S. Department of Energy officials on Thursday announced that they are seeking public input about ideas surrounding clean-energy technologies as the nation transitions to a midcentury greenhouse gas-free economy. In a press release, the officials noted the ideas of an “energyshed” and energyshed management systems are new but wants the...
Economybizjournals

An approach to environmental investing

Climate change, caused by the burning of coal, oil and gas, has already warmed the world by 1.8 degrees (1 degree Celsius) since the late 1800s, caused massive melting of ice globally, triggered weather extremes and changed ocean chemistry, according to IPCC. And scientists say, depending on how much carbon dioxide is emitted, it will only get worse by the end of the century with temperatures jumping by several degrees and oceans rising by close to three feet.
EnvironmentTree Hugger

Carbon Positive or Carbon Negative? Net-Zero or Carbon Neutral? I'm Confused.

I have never understood exactly what net-zero means. I don't even know how to type it: does it have a hyphen or not? I have mentioned this before, usually attracting comments like this: "What a bunch of nonsense. By definition 'net' means the positive and the negative together when added up becomes zero. This is unsubstantiated drivel." Our fact-checking and definitions team has their take:
California StatePosted by
TheStreet

Readout: Minister Wilkinson And California Governor Gavin Newsom Discuss Collaboration On Clean Transportation Efforts

OTTAWA, ON, July 9, 2021 /CNW/ - Last week, Minister Wilkinson spoke with the Governor of the State of California, Gavin Newsom, about shared opportunities to collaborate on clean transportation, climate resilience, nature conservation, and policies that create good jobs and new careers in the low-carbon economy to complement ongoing work at the federal level.
Richmond, CAStreetsblog Capitol Hill

Caltrans Begins $1.1 Billion Highway Cleanup

Yesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom and Caltrans officials visited the City of Richmond in the Bay Area to kick-off “Clean California,” the state’s $1.1 billion program to remove litter and other potentially dangerous waste from California’s highways. At the event, Newsom promised that funding would also be made available to cities and counties throughout the state for similar cleanup programs off of state highways and in public spaces.
Small Businessvermont-towns.org

How to Save Entrepreneurship

What if you woke up tomorrow and all the music was gone? Imagine the richness stripped from the planet. Would it be the end of the world? No. But it’s not the world I signed up for. Now substitute music with entrepreneurship. What if you woke up one day and entrepreneurship was dead?
EconomyPosted by
KPEL 96.5

A Louisiana Power Company is Making Big Changes for Electric Cars

If you've been paying attention to the vehicles around you during your daily drive to work, maybe you've noticed the increasing number of fully-electric cars silently driving along side you. That's because, according to Pew Research, they are the fastest growing category of new vehicles sold in America! In 2016, almost 300,000 electric cars were being registered in the U.S. per year - last year that number more than tripled to 1.1 million!
California StateDaily Breeze

Progressives pushing regressive taxes in California

The news that, as of July 1, several cities in very liberal Alameda County have increased their sales tax rate to a staggering 10.75%, got us thinking about how many of California’s recent tax hikes have been regressive. In fact, despite the claim that progressives like to “tax the rich,” many of the big tax hikes seen in the state — both at the state and local level — fall disproportionately on the working poor and lower middle class.

Comments / 0

Community Policy