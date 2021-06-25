Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Khan warns over public confidence after Hancock breached Covid rules

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 16 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U65Sy_0afILcsR00
Coronavirus (PA Wire)

Matt Hancock’s actions in breaching coronavirus rules make it more difficult for the public to have confidence in those in power, London’s mayor has warned, as he urged people to get vaccinated.

Sadiq Khan said he is concerned the fallout could lead to a similar “sense of unhappiness” in the wake of the Dominic Cummings disclosures last year.

Mr Khan said the Health Secretary’s actions raise “serious concerns” and must be investigated rather than “brushed under the carpet”.

Mr Hancock apologised on Friday after images emerged of him kissing a close aide, who he appointed in his office at the Department of Health and Social Care.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PDHS9_0afILcsR00
Coronavirus graphic (PA Graphics)

A Downing Street spokesman said Prime Minister Boris Johnson had accepted Mr Hancock’s apology and “considers the matter closed”.

Mr Khan was speaking after a London vaccine summit held in a bid to boost jab uptake in the capital, which lags behind the rest of England.

Of Mr Hancock’s actions, Mr Khan told the PA news agency: “It does raise serious concerns and I think it’s important for the Prime Minister and others to look into these very serious concerns and not brush them under the carpet.”

Asked if it is now more difficult to ask people to follow the advice of senior politicians when it comes to coronavirus, he said: “It’s been said back to me today that actually, you’re making all this effort to get more people receiving the jab – it makes it far more difficult for people to have confidence in people in positions of power and influence when these sorts of allegations are being made.”

He added: “I remember last summer many, many people in London expressing their concerns about the double standards with Cummings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VMBMi_0afILcsR00
Vaccine summit (PA Wire)

“And my concern is that we could see over the next few days and weeks people reporting back to me and others that same sort of sense of unhappiness and lack of confidence because of the actions allegedly undertaken by Matt Hancock.

“That’s why it’s so important when concerns are raised for them to be investigated, not brushed under the carpet.

“We’ve got to give confidence to members of the public, that those of us in positions of power and influence take these responsibilities seriously.”

Also at the summit in east London was Vaccines Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who said he has “every confidence” in Mr Hancock.

Asked if he was disappointed in Mr Hancock’s behaviour, he said: “I’ve said everything I’m going to say on it. He’s apologised. He’s focusing on making sure that we get this (vaccine) sprint, this big sprint, up to the 19th of July.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zbcQI_0afILcsR00
Coronavirus graphic (PA Graphics)

Health specialists and community representatives also attended the summit, and Mr Khan was accompanied by Mr Zahawi afterwards at a nearby vaccine centre in Westfield Stratford.

Efforts are being made to drive up the numbers of people getting a vaccine, with less than a month to go until the Government’s target date of July 19 for offering a first dose to all adults.

Data shows that an estimated 83.1% of over-50s in London had received both doses of vaccine by June 20.

But all other regions across the country are above 90%, according to the figures published by NHS England.

Analysis by the PA news agency shows that the top 19 local authority areas in England with the lowest proportion of fully vaccinated adults aged 50 and over are all in London.

Mr Khan warned the reopening next month could be at risk unless enough people are vaccinated.

He said: “Unless sufficient numbers of Londoners have the jab it makes it more likely that we won’t be able to fully reopen on July 19.

“I’m determined to have not only as many Londoners fully protected but for us to reopen on July 19.”

He described the summit as “really important” in bringing together all those who will be “crucial to us making sure even more Londoners receive the jab”.

He added: “The key message I’ve got to people across the city and the country is, you don’t need to have an NHS number, you don’t need to be registered with a GP. All you need is an arm to get a jab.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
newschain

newschain

29K+
Followers
79K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sadiq Khan
Person
Matt Hancock
Person
Dominic Cummings
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#London Mayor#Mayor Of London#Covid#Downing Street#Government#Nhs England#Londoners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
World
News Break
Politics
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Department of Health
Related
PoliticsPosted by
newschain

Labour leader expresses opposition to Troubles amnesty

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged against an amnesty being offered over events in Northern Ireland’s troubled past. The UK and Irish governments recently announced “intensive engagement” to take place on legacy matters. It was reported earlier this year that London is considering a statute of limitations which would...
Public HealthPosted by
newschain

Fans celebrating Euros ‘may have been an important factor in rising Covid cases’

Football fans celebrating the Euros in the UK may have been “an important factor” in driving up coronavirus case numbers, an expert has said. Data from England, Scotland and Wales shows an “obvious surge” in case numbers starting around 10 days after the first games involving each nation, according to Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia.
WorldThe Guardian

Barnaby Joyce fined for not wearing mask in breach of Covid rules after tipoff to police

Barnaby Joyce has been fined $200 for not wearing a mask while paying for petrol at a service station in Armidale after he was dobbed in by a member of the public. The newly reinstated deputy prime minister used the end of an interview with Sky News’s Alan Jones to tell the story, as he waved his disposable mask in the air, while Jones attempted to wrap up the segment.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock news – live: Sajid Javid replaces health secretary after Covid rule-breaking kiss with aide

Matt Hancock has quit over his lockdown-breaching ‘clinch’ with taxpayer-funded aide Gina Coladangelo. His resignation, which was announced at 6.15pm, came after at least two Tory MPs went on the record to call for him to go. Sajid Javid will return to the cabinet after being named as Hancock’s replacement.Mr Hancock is believed to be staying at the couple’s constituency home in Suffolk while Mrs Hancock has remained at their London home with their children.Who is Gina Coladangelo? The taxpayer-funded adviser Matt Hancock is accused of having an affair withMatt Hancock’s messy month – from being called ‘f**king hopeless’ to an alleged affairAngry people share things Covid stopped them from doing after Hancock breachDid Matt Hancock break the law? Experts point to grey area
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Matt Hancock quits as health secretary after admitting breaking Covid rules

Matt Hancock has dramatically quit as health secretary after admitting breaking Covid rules during an alleged affair with an aide in his departmental office.The minister’s resignation statement came amid growing clamour for Boris Johnson to remove him from the cabinet or risk jeopardising vital public health messages, as the government continues to respond to the Covid-19 crisis.The prime minister also announced that Sajid Javid, who quit as chancellor in February 2020 after a standoff with No 10 over an attempt to curtail his power at the Treasury, would return to government as health secretary.A key face of the government’s...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

What were the Covid rules at the time of Hancock’s ‘embrace’

Matt Hancock has resigned after video emerged of him breaking his own Covid rules during a passionate embrace with a departmental aide, an old friend from university. The health secretary was pictured embracing Gina Coladangelo, a 43-year-old consultant at the Department of Health and Social Care’s (DHSC) London headquarters last month, as reported by The Sun.Mr Hancock led the government response to the pandemic and on multiple occasions has urged the British public to abide by strict lockdown rules.In announcing his resignation on Saturday, Mr Hancock reiterated his apology for breaking the guidance, saying he owed it to the...
CoronavirusThe Guardian

A timeline of Matt Hancock’s controversies and breaches

Matt Hancock found himself at the heart of a number of controversies during the coronavirus pandemic – even before the exposure of his extramarital affair led to his resignation from the Cabinet. Hancock resigned as health secretary a day after photographs emerged of him embracing his aide Gina Coladangelo in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Trevor Phillips invokes daughter’s funeral to point out double standard of Hancock’s Covid breach

Trevor Phillips, the Sky News presenter, recalled his daughter’s recent death and funeral to question a government minister over the hypocrisy of now deposed health secretary Matt Hancock’s coronavirus rule breach. After a few minutes of quizzing Northern Ireland secretary Brandon Lewis live on air, Mr Phillips said he wanted “to do something I wouldn’t normally do and put a personal, private, question to you”.He continued: “For the past two days, MPs have come out to essentially defend the prime minister and Matt Hancock.“The pictures we saw were on 6 May. On 11 May, my family buried my daughter...
PoliticsThe Guardian

Labour urges overhaul of Whitehall oversight rules after Hancock row

Ministers are facing demands to re-examine 85 oversight jobs across Whitehall amid questions over Conservative government appointments to the health department. Concerns were raised after it emerged that Matt Hancock had appointed Gina Coladangelo, whom he was pictured kissing in his office in May, as a non-executive director at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) last year. She was paid £15,000 for 15 days’ work a year in a role that included scrutinising his performance as a minister.
U.K.BBC

Boris Johnson challenged over not sacking Matt Hancock for rule breaking

Boris Johnson should have sacked Matt Hancock as soon as pictures emerged of the former health secretary kissing an aide, Sir Keir Starmer has said. The Labour leader raised the case of a family who had not been allowed to spend time with their dying son because they had followed Covid rules.
WorldBBC

PMQs: Dhesi and Johnson on Covid rules for MPs and public

Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi said some in government have been breaking Covid rules while he was unable to go to family funerals. The Labour MP said "spineless hypocritical government ministers" have been "lining up to defend the indefensible". And he asked when the prime minister would apologise for having "one rule...
WorldBBC

Covid: PM confident of no problem over India jab travel

Boris Johnson has said he is "very confident" there "will not prove to be a problem" for travellers who have received an Indian-made Covid jab. It comes after reports the European Union's passport scheme does not recognise the AstraZeneca vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India. The UK's medicines...
Cell PhonesBBC

NHS Covid app may change as rules change, Grant Shapps says

The NHS Covid contact tracing app used in England and Wales may need to change as coronavirus restrictions change, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said. England ending the 1m-plus rule on 19 July may mean the app's sensitivity needs to be reduced, he said. The app detects the distance between users...

Comments / 2

Community Policy