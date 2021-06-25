Cancel
Iowa State

Iowa’s Hidden Gem of a Resort Getaway is only 2 Hours from Quincy

By Mark Hespen
97.9 KICK FM
97.9 KICK FM
 15 days ago
Why have I lived here for over two years and no body told me about this place yet?!?. As we start off summer 2021 we all deserve it to be one of the best summers of our lives after going through all the challenges that 2020 brought to us with the coronavirus pandemic. So of course we all need vacations, and sure you could get on a plane in St. Louis and go to New York City and spend a couple days on your feet walking around seeing the sites, BUT the kind of vacation I want involves drinking, swimming, relaxing, golf and firepits, I have been looking to take a trip to Florida for a vacation like that, until I stumbled upon all of that and more in IOWA of all places!

