Public Safety

MoJ to challenge decision to release child killer Colin Pitchfork

newschain
newschain
 15 days ago
Colin Pitchfork (PA Media)

The Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said it will challenge the Parole Board’s decision to allow the release of double child killer Colin Pitchfork

Pitchfork was jailed for life after strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.

Following a hearing in March, the Parole Board said he was “suitable for release”, despite being denied parole in 2016 and 2018.

The MoJ said it would officially appeal against the decision on Monday.

A spokesperson said: “Our heartfelt sympathies remain with the families of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth.

“After a careful review, the Lord Chancellor will ask the Parole Board to reconsider its decision.”

Pitchfork, who was in his 20s at the time of the attacks, became the first man convicted of murder on the basis of DNA evidence and was jailed for life at Leicester Crown Court in 1988.

He was sentenced to serve a minimum of 30 years.

Pitchfork pleaded guilty to two offences of murder, two of rape, two of indecent assault and one of conspiracy to pervert the course of justice. His minimum term was cut by two years in 2009.

