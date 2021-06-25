Hitch-Mounted Cargo Carriers for Road Trippers

What do the 98-hp Chevrolet Spark and the $331,000 Ferrari 488 Pista have in common? They both use the same battery. No, not that battery. The CR2032 lithium coin is one of the most popular batteries sold today, and it is used in just about every fob you could possibly misplace. The evolution of the car key is an interesting one. It began in the early 20th century as a simple switch to provide power to a button; today it's a tiny tech marvel that can control everything from door locks to trunks and frunks. It can even summon your Tesla out of its parking space and up to your toes. Other automakers now use credit-card keys or a smartphone app to set the climate, start the car, and raise or lower the windows with a swipe of the screen. So, how much longer does the CR2032 have before it finds itself asleep in the shadow of the smartphone, gone the way of the map, calculator, and alarm clock?