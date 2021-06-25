Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Hitch-Mounted Cargo Carriers for Road Trippers

By Hearst Autos Gear Team
CAR AND DRIVER
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePacking up the car for a road trip can be stressful when you're working with limited space. If you can't get everything to fit using your best Tetris skills, it may be time to consider some external storage options. While roof racks are popular, they're not great for your vehicle's...

www.caranddriver.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car And Driver
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Cars
News Break
Amazon
Related
BicyclesOutdoor Life

The Best Trunk-Mounted Bike Racks to Take Your Wheels on the Road

The city dweller’s fear of an air conditioning window unit falling to the sidewalk is the same as a highway driver’s fear of an item flying off the car and onto the road. So don’t make that nightmare a reality, and get a sturdy bike rack that latches correctly onto your vehicle.
Industryatlantanews.net

Car Roof Cargo Carriers Market R & D including top key players Thule(SW), JAC Products(US), YAKIMA

Car Roof Cargo Carriers Market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports JC Market Research. Its latest research report, titled [Global Car Roof Cargo Carriers Market Insights, Forecast to 2026], offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Car Roof Cargo Carriers market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.
IndustryTrendHunter.com

Sustainably Speedy Cargo Concepts

Hyperloop Transport Technologies, which focuses on commercial transportation solutions based on Elon Musk's Hyperloop concept, has introduced a revolutionary cargo concept that is designed to be capable of handling complex port logistics at high speed without compromising on care for the environment. The HyperloopTT system would make use of magnetic...
CarsMotorTrend Magazine

Our Toyota Venza Goes on a Family Road Trip

One of the reasons MotorTrend staffers love our Toyota Venza is because of its comfortable ride, luxurious style, and well-appointed cabin. Those traits also make the Venza a popular horse for road trips, and although it already saw some good action during our 4,000-plus mile round trip to Texas, the Venza continues to be constantly booked for out-of-town forays.
Industrygcaptain.com

Wärtsilä’s leadership in Cargo Handling Systems emphasised with order to supply four gas carriers at DSME

Press Release – The technology group Wärtsilä will supply its advanced Cargo Handling System for four new 91,000 cbm capacity Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) vessels being built for the Norway-based fleet owner Avance Gas. The ships are under construction at the Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) yard in South Korea. The orders with Wärtsilä were placed by DSME in April and May 2021.
Buying CarsSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Best Trailer Hitches for 2021

Best Used Cars Under $15,000 For 2021 These 5 vehicles offer big savings when leased Best Lease Deals On Small And Midsize SUVs For June 2021 New Infiniti 2022 QX60 Will Offer A Menu Of Curated Choices 2022 Nissan Pathfinder First Drive Review: Smarter Design Goes Farther Off The Beaten Path.
Jalopnik

What Are Your Favorite Car Storage Tips?

I hate packing. No matter how frequently I do it, I always either pack too much or too little, and I’m still a hot mess when it comes to packing a car for road trips. Please, share your tips with me. Help me learn. Help me understand how to pack my car.
ScienceCAR AND DRIVER

The Science of the New-Car Smell

Sit behind the wheel and take a deep breath. Ah, that new-car smell, right? It's a scent so desired that it comes in bottles and air fresheners, all to help drivers recapture those first few months of new-car ownership. But what exactly is traveling into our noses from all those various automotive plastics, leathers, carpets, and seat cushions, and why do we like it so much? We like it, in part, because of what it signifies.
Buying CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

4 Affordable Off-Road Vehicles According to Edmunds

Are you in the market for a new off-roading vehicle to take on your summer camping trip? Edmunds compiled a list of affordable off-road vehicles that won’t break the bank. These trucks and SUVs are around $40,000 and have all of the upgraded features you might need to go off the beaten path.
Carsprovidencejournal.com

Test Drive: The 2022 Kia Carnival is a multi-purpose vehicle

With apologies to the poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning, who never experienced the 2022 Kia Carnival SX Prestige, "How do I love thee? Let me count the ways." Just don't call me a minivan. That pejorative never passes the lips of the advertising people or resides anywhere in Kia's press releases....
Carsfordauthority.com

Ford Maverick Raptor Rendered As Beefy Off-Road Pickup

With the Ford Maverick‘s much anticipated rebirth as a compact unibody pickup for the 2022 model year, it’s a good bet that we’ll see an off-road variant at some point in the future. In fact, Ford Authority recently reported that a rugged Maverick is being planned. Given the success of the Ford F-150 Raptor and Ranger Raptor, we couldn’t help but wonder what a Maverick Raptor would look like.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Can You Name Any of These Key Fobs?

What do the 98-hp Chevrolet Spark and the $331,000 Ferrari 488 Pista have in common? They both use the same battery. No, not that battery. The CR2032 lithium coin is one of the most popular batteries sold today, and it is used in just about every fob you could possibly misplace. The evolution of the car key is an interesting one. It began in the early 20th century as a simple switch to provide power to a button; today it's a tiny tech marvel that can control everything from door locks to trunks and frunks. It can even summon your Tesla out of its parking space and up to your toes. Other automakers now use credit-card keys or a smartphone app to set the climate, start the car, and raise or lower the windows with a swipe of the screen. So, how much longer does the CR2032 have before it finds itself asleep in the shadow of the smartphone, gone the way of the map, calculator, and alarm clock?
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

2021 Genesis G70 3.3T AWD – Luxury Performance Built for the Winter

When it comes to luxury vehicles, there’s nothing better than one built for winter. With these kinds of cars, you can do more than ride in style – you can also travel safely through potentially hazardous winter weather conditions. It’s the best of both worlds – you don’t have to sacrifice the car’s look and feel for having increased traction.
CarsCleanTechnica

Electric Fire Truck? Oh, Yes!

It’s great to see new sectors starting to seriously go electric. And we’ve got another one that’s in that camp — fire trucks. Rosenbauer is moving toward production of an electric fire truck named “Revolutionary Technology,” and Volvo Penta has announced that it has now partnered with Rosenbauer to supply the powertrain.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Harley-Davidson's LiveWire Electric Motorcycle Now Much Cheaper

LiveWire, the newly-formed electric subbrand of Harley-Davidson, has just pulled the cover off of the new LiveWire One. An evolution of the previous LiveWire electric motorcycle, this new bike offers up more usability while also carrying an MSRP much friendlier than before. The LiveWire One is slated to start at...
Carsinsideevs.com

Watch Three Different Teslas Race 8 Other EVs On 1,000-Mile Trip

Sure, EVs are super quick, and Teslas can beat most cars at the track. However, the Porsche Taycan, Polestar 2, and all-new Ford Mustang Mach-E are also zippy. In fact, you won't find an EV that's not peppy off the line. Now that more compelling competition has arrived, it's time for an epic race, but not the type of race we're used to.
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

This Week in Cars: An EV Muscle Car, the Last Gas-Powered Lotus, and Full Self Driving?

Car and Driver—that's us—named the Ford Mustang Mach-E the winner of our inaugural EV of the Year award. The Mach-E faced off against 11 competitors, which represented every on-sale EV we could get our hands on. Over the course of three weeks of testing and evaluating—including a 1000-mile road trip—the Mach-E offered a rewarding driving experience and usable range at a competitive price. Plus, it looks great. Read our coverage so you can be informed when you tell us why we're wrong.

Comments / 0

Community Policy