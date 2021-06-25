Mountain West Football: First Look at the UCLA Bruins

UCLA guard Johnny Juzang, the breakout star of the 2021 NCAA tournament, announced Wednesday night he was withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to the Bruins. "Going through the draft process has been an amazing experience. I was blessed to connect with great people, learn and grow, and get a feel for life at the next level. I want to thank everybody who has helped me in this process including my family, trainers, school, and especially my dad who helped for countless hours!" Juzang posted to Twitter. "Westwood, I can't wait to go to war! We've got a team full of warriors and there's nobody I'd rather fight beside. With Coach Cronin and our staff, I'm very excited for this season. Let's do something special!"