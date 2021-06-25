Cancel
Mountain West Football: First Look at the UCLA Bruins

By Matthew Kenerly
mwwire.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMountain West Football: First Look at the UCLA Bruins. Two Mountain West teams will visit the Rose Bowl to face the UCLA Bruins in their 2021 non-conference schedule. In each Mountain West football season, there always tends to be a little overlap in common non-conference opponents. BYU and New Mexico State often play two or three teams from the conference, but it isn’t that often a Power 5 program does the same thing. In 2021, however, that happens to be the case for the UCLA Bruins, who play both Hawaii and Fresno State.

