Small Towns: Ione

Main Street in Ione is very small, with City Hall, the community church, a veterans’ memorial, “Iron Ivan”—the Old No. 7 steam locomotive—and lots of historic buildings. What Ione is perhaps best known for: Preston Castle, a 120-year-old former reform school that is the site of one of the nation’s best “haunted houses” each October. As COVID restrictions loosen, the castle hopes to reopen for tours, and when it does, by all means, take one. It’s a spectacular place, reputedly haunted, with closets, staircases and hidden rooms to stoke your imagination. Also in Ione, Clos du Lac Cellars (formerly Greenstone) is a French country chateau-style winery with lush grounds for picnicking.