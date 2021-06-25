Reynolds Builder Lake Oconee, Kevin Aycock of Southern Luxury Homes, Builds Dream Homes From the Ground Up

Tropical Beachfront One-Bedroom Grand Concierge Family Suite. The Tropical Beachfront One-Bedroom Grand Concierge Family Suite qualifies for:. Located on the first & second floor of the Montpelier buildings, and the second floor of the Santa Cruz buildings, just steps from the main pool, these ocean view sanctuaries are comprised of one bedroom with two pullout sofas, a trundle bed and two marble bathrooms with bathtub and shower combination. The mahogany-furnished master bedroom is a blissful retreat complete with a flat-screen TV, king-size bed, large closets and a double-vanity in the bathroom. For quality time with the family, each suite includes a spacious living room with French doors leading out to a private balcony or patio. For your refreshment, your room includes a refrigerator stocked with bottled water, juice and soda. A stocked in-room bar with a variety of liquors, Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks varietal wines and local beer are available upon request. Guests staying in this category enjoy concierge services, including exclusive Concierge Lounge check-in and a dedicated concierge available to handle any special requests and reservations, such as spa appointments or dinner reservations.