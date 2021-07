The smallest details often make the greatest impact when it comes to menswear, and nowhere is this more evident than in the case of ties and pocket squares.These simple pieces of fabric offer a quick and easy way to inject a touch of personality into your formal looks and have the power to bring otherwise lacklustre ensembles to life.Tailoring is great, but sometimes a suit can feel stuffy and the lack of variety can be limiting. A good tie and pocket square solves these problems, offering you a way to put your stamp on an outfit without deviating from the...