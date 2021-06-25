Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Jerome "Jerry" Twibell

Aurora News Register
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerome “Jerry” Jay Twibell, 86, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2021, at home. He was born on March 10, 1935 to Lloyd and Dora Twibell of Orchard. On February 2, 1961, he married Sondra Jane Humphrey of Giltner. Together they reared two boys, Mark and John. As newlyweds, they lived in Lincoln where he was a senior at the University of Nebraska. In August 1962, they moved to Phoenix, Arizona and resided there until 2001 when they moved to Glennville, Georgia to live closer to their sons and their families. He served as a deacon and usher at Pineview Baptist Church in Reidsville, Georgia.

www.auroranewsregister.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Church Of Christ#Camp Perry#Lloyd And Dora Twibell#Orchard#Lincoln#General Electric#Truth#P O Box 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Japan
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Granite City, ILriverbender.com

Jerry Dean Ward

He was born Dec. 7, 1966 in Granite City to Judith Ann (Richardson) Ward of Granite City and the late James Ward. Jerry enjoyed watching NASCAR, golf, tennis and soccer. Memorial visitation will be from Thurs. July 1, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:00 p.m. at Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory.
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Jerry Frank Smith

Mr. Jerry Frank Smith, 68, of Ruffin, passed away Friday, June 25, 2021. Born January 28, 1953 in Walterboro, he was a son of the late Emmaline Smith. ARRANGEMENTS BY: THE BRICE W. HERNDON AND SONS FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, WALTERBORO CHAPEL, 1193 Bells Highway, Walterboro, 843.538.5408. Visit the registry online at: www.briceherndonfuneralhome.com.
Relationship AdviceIndiana Gazette

A 14-year-old bride, wed to her rapist, playing on a jungle gym

For years, the United States has campaigned against child marriage around the world, from Guatemala to Zimbabwe. But we should listen to ourselves: Forty-five states in America continue to allow girls and boys under 18 to wed. Girls as young as 10 are occasionally married quite legally in the United...
Springville, UTDaily Herald

Liam Hamilton McKelvey

Time makes a warrior of us all. Liam Hamilton McKelvey, born March 14, 1996, faced much adversity when coming into this beautifully fragile world. In the process of his birth, he almost passed several times, but his warrior spirit was strong and his family's undying love, mystically forged the foundation for this special soul to enter our world. There are many words that come to mind when we think of our brother: a born leader, a master craftsman, an amazing athlete, a dedicated friend, brother, uncle and son, a comedian, a lover of life, people, and the outdoors, a gifted soldier, and most of all a truly genuine soul.
Madison, WImadison

Madison must adjust Downtown plans -- Jerome Jones

In December, 1944, Hitler’s panzer divisions were racing through Belgium on their way to the Channel ports. Bastogne, a lightly defended village crossroads, lay in the path of the German onslaught and was crucial to stopping their advance. German victory seemed imminent. General George Patton’s 3rd Army was some 100...
Washington, DCdclabor.org

Jerry Black Memorial Fund

Following the shocking and tragic news that Jerry Black, husband of AFL-CIO International Director Cathy Feingold, passed away needlessly from gun violence last week in the Logan Circle neighborhood of Washington, D.C., the AFL-CIO is urging contributions to The Jerry Black Memorial Fund at the TraRon Center to lift up his life and legacy. “This fund reflects Jerry's lifelong commitment to non-violence, the arts and supporting his local community,” the AFL-CIO said yesterday. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Cathy and her two sons, Myles and Alex, Cathy’s close colleagues, friends and staff.”
Havre, MTHavre Daily News

Pastor's Corner: Time for goodbye

It's my turn to say goodbye. Even if you have only kept track through reading these pages, you might have picked up on an alarming trend among the clergy in mainline churches in the Havre area. Quite a number of us have departed from our calls to ministry here in...
Religionnwaonline.com

Pastors commit pulpit plagiarism

The similarities in the sermons are unmistakable. "I don't think I've given you this before," the pastor in North Carolina tells his congregation. He goes on to list "five selfs" that signify hostility to God: self-will, self-glory, self-gratification, self-righteousness and self-sufficiency. Cut to an older minister in Alabama, at a lectern a year later: "Let me give you five selfs," he says. He rattles off the same list.
Gardeningfortscott.biz

Mushrooms by Patty LaRoche

Horrible, disgusting mushrooms have found a home in my yard. This, after hiring a landscaping crew to come in four times a year to do whatever landscapers do to keep our grass green and somewhat weed-free. These mushrooms prevent me from keeping up with my neighbor, the one to the...
Farmerville, LAfgazette.com

CHURCH NEWS

Regular services are prayer on Mondays at 6 p.m., Bible study on Wednesdays at 6 p.m., and morning worship is every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. 318-368-2634. Weekly service times are: Sunday – Sunday school, 9:30 a.m. and worship service at 10:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Wednesday – 6:30 p.m.
Lewisburg, PAMilton Daily Standard

United Youth Group serves three Lewisburg churches

LEWISBURG — A "more the merrier" feeling has prevailed in part of Union County as three Lewisburg churches have combined their youth ministries. United Youth Group Director Mindy Moore began coordinating the efforts of Beaver Memorial United Methodist Church (BMUMC), First Baptist Church Lewisburg and St. Paul's United Methodist Church in 2018. She is helped in her efforts by The Rev. Jillian Hankamer of First Baptist, Pastor Daniel Wilt of St. Paul's and co-leader Michelle Walter.
Victorville, CAVictorville Daily Press

Commentary: Bold with strength in my soul

This past week, I took up a long-overdue project. You know how it is: Stuff collects in your garage, but the demands of daily living preclude any productive arranging and discarding of the non-essentials; in time, parking the car in the designated enclosure becomes a dangerous proposition and access to the extra refrigerator is a challenge.
Utah County, UTKSLTV

Utah County Director Writing & Directing Musical About Joseph Smith

PROVO, Utah — An award-winning director in Utah County has taken on the challenging task of writing and directing a Broadway-quality musical about Joseph Smith, prophet and founder of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and his wife Emma. One he said was written in some ways as a counter to “The Book of Mormon” musical that hit Broadway 10 years ago.
Arizona Stateroselawgroupreporter.com

Deadly Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Arizona

A researcher at Arizona State University’s Biodesign Institute in Phoenix examines a slide. Screenshot via ASU Biodesign Institute | Vimeo. Although COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, genetic sequencing and a recent outbreak in Maricopa County has shown the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus is beginning to take hold in the Grand Canyon state, making up more than one in every five infections in June and accelerating rapidly.
LifestylePosted by
B106

Texas Poop Beaches are a Real Thing and it’s Getting Worse

Heading to the beach for a getaway? Be careful which beach you go to in Texas, because swimming in poop is nobody's idea of a good time. Not To Be A Party Pooper, But... Yes it's gross and yes it's true, - several Texas beaches have been deemed "potentially unsafe" along the Gulf Coast because of fecal matter, sewage, poop, human dung...whatever you want to call it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy