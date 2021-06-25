Jerome "Jerry" Twibell
Jerome "Jerry" Jay Twibell, 86, passed away peacefully on June 10, 2021, at home. He was born on March 10, 1935 to Lloyd and Dora Twibell of Orchard. On February 2, 1961, he married Sondra Jane Humphrey of Giltner. Together they reared two boys, Mark and John. As newlyweds, they lived in Lincoln where he was a senior at the University of Nebraska. In August 1962, they moved to Phoenix, Arizona and resided there until 2001 when they moved to Glennville, Georgia to live closer to their sons and their families. He served as a deacon and usher at Pineview Baptist Church in Reidsville, Georgia.