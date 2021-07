HOUSTON (CW39) After enduring a week of 90s feeling like 105+, we have changes in sight. A wetter and cooler trend begins Sunday and lasts through much of next week. First things first: the weekend forecast. Saturday won’t be much different with another round of 90s feeling like 100-105, along with a few spotty showers and storms. Rain becomes more widespread Sunday, and most areas stay barely under 90 degrees.