Patricia Martha (Eastman) Hartle, born on May 26, 1938, passed away early in the morning on June 22, 2021 at the Riverstone Hospice House in Billings, Montana. Her full obituary may be found at heightsfamilyfuneralhome.com/obituary. There is no interment or services planned at this time. Given her love of animals, the family believea she would prefer donations to be made to local animal shelters/adoption services in lieu of flowers.