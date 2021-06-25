Artificial Intelligence and The User-Support Merry-Go-Round
It’s a familiar story: a client has a question on a particular product feature, tax quirk with a specific account, a special requirement regarding a particular asset class or which form to use for a transaction. You’re not sure of the right answer so you call your firm’s help line. The friendly support person on the other line isn’t immediately able to provide a definitive answer. You call again. This time you reach someone who gives one answer. Again, you call a third time, and receive another answer.www.wealthmanagement.com