INaturalist: Bringing Nature and Technology Together. iNaturalist is an app that makes learning about living things both easy and fun while providing valuable data about our natural world to scientists around the globe. This class will show you the basics of using the smartphone app and website so you can contribute your own observations and become a citizen-scientist. Bring your smartphone with good camera and a bottle of water! This two-part class will have a classroom session Friday evening at the Recreation Center and Saturday morning on The Colony Shoreline Trail (we will meet at the trailhead at Stewart Creek Park). Ages: 13+ years.